The meeting of South Hams planners was expected to last four hours but in fact continued all day.
Up for discussion were plans for 2,000 new houses in Woolwell on land set aside for development in the Joint Local Plan.
Cllr Nicky Hopwood (Con) is the ward’s representative and like many Woolwell residents is strongly opposed to the development.
The Development Management Committee grilled officers on their decisions.
The reason for the referral is that members wanted to look at the 12.5 per cent level set for affordable housing and the access to the development through Pick Pie Drive.
Cllr Hopwood said: “It’s always been my view that access should be via the north (Bickleigh) and that northern entrance should be built out first.
“It shouldn’t be opened at both ends as it would have a detrimental effect and can’t be changed once it’s started.
Cllr Hopwood went on to describe what life could be like for existing Woolwell residents: “To think that it’s safe to have 225 construction vehicles going along Woolwell Road, past the school and two nurseries then along Pick Pie Drive daily which is what is projected is absolutely ridiculous and is something I feel very, very strongly about.”
“As far as I know the developers Barwood Homes are going to be challenged on their costings and how much they are giving in their Section 106 money towards affordable housing and the cost of the road from the Bickleigh end which is just over seven million which is one per cent of the total build cost.
“To take all that traffic away from the residents of Woolwell I don’t think is a lost of ask.
“It’s not our fault that it is a challenging site and an expensive site to deliver with all the infrastructure cost.
“If the developers can’t afford it, don’t develop it.”
Cllr Hopwood doesn’t believe that this will help with SHDC’s current five year land supply as it will come forward too late but thinks if they can’t stop it they need to come up with the best outcome for the residents.
“On the subject of access to the new development from Pick Pie Drive Cllr Hopwood said: “I would like to see a gate with access only for buses and emergency vehicles as well as cyclists and pedestrians which is far more environmentally friendly than cars going through there.
“If there is a back up on the A386 (from the Bickleigh entrance) it’ll become a rat run as cars will come down through the development and old Woolwell to get through.”
If the new SHDC meeting isn’t heard by the end of this month, the applicant has a right to go to appeal unless an extension can be agreed.
Finally Cllr Hopwood said: “I would like the residents of Woolwell for their continued support and we will battle on.”
The land at Woolwell is the largest residential-led development within the Plymouth and South West Devon Joint Local Plan.