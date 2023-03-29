A decision by South Hams planners on a major new housing development of around 2,000 new homes at Woolwell has been further delayed until September.
Two linked plans were submitted, one for up to 1,640 homes plus up to 1,200sqm of commercial, retail and community floor space, a new two-form entry primary school, public space including a community park, new sport and playing facilities, access points as well as vehicle, cycle and pedestrian links.
The other plan was for up to 360 homes along with new access points from Towerfield Drive and Pick Pie Drive.
There are also plans for the ‘old tramway’ to be used as a strategic north-south footpath and cycle link.
The site covers around 117 hectares and would be served by the A386 Tavistock Road.
There are plans for ‘up to’ 30 per cent affordable housing ‘subject to viability’.
A Planning Performance Agreement (PPA) was drawn up between Barwood Land and SHDC initially to run until December 2020, this was extended to December 2022 then March this year before this latest delay.
In the council’s update on outstanding major applications the delay is justified by the ongoing discussions with National Highways and a period of re-consultation.
The site is part of the Joint Plymouth, South Hams and West Devon Local Plan for ‘comprehensive residential led mixed use development.’
At the time of writing (March 29) 919 objections had been received on the South Hams District Council planning portal with 14 letters of support and six neutral comments.