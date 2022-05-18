Woolwell high-speed broadband
Woolwell, a part of Plymouth in the South Hams, is soon to get up to 1GB full-fibre broadband thanks to roadworks going on at the moment
A small corner of the South Hams is being connected to full-fibre broadband.
CityFibre is carrying out work in Woolwell as part of linking up Plymouth to the network.
Once completed, residents and businesses will have access to speeds of up to one gigabit.
Most homes currently have a mixture of fibre and copper connections.
The copper connection was originally built for telephones over a hundred years ago.
According to the ISP review of 2019 it can increase the value of a property by up to 24%.
The remainder of the South Hams hasn’t yet been planned.
