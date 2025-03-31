National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage increase will put more money in the pockets of up to 300,000 of the lowest paid workers in the South West.
Real-terms pay rise will boost wages by £1,400 per year for an eligible full-time worker.
Up to 300,000 workers in the South West of England will receive a pay rise as the new National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates take effect.
Employment Rights Minister Justin Madders said:
“Hard work deserves to be rewarded and this Government’s Plan to Make Work Pay is making that a reality.
“We’re raising the floor for workers , putting more money into their pockets and delivering the increased living standards needed to kickstart economic growth across the South West.”
The full increases from 1 April are:
National Living Wage (21+) has increased 6.7 per cent, from £11.44 to £12.21 per hour
National Minimum Wage (18-20) has a record increase of 16.2 per cent, from £8.60 to £10 per hour
National Minimum Wage (under 18) has increased 18 per cent, to £7.55 per hour
Apprentice Rate has the largest increase of 18 per cent, from £6.40 to £7.55 per hour
Accommodation Offset of £10.66 per day
This Government is unashamedly pro-worker which is why this year is the first where the Low Pay Commission, the body which recommends the wage rates, was instructed to include the cost of living and inflation in its assessment.
On top of this, the Employment Rights Bill, a key pillar in the Plan to Make Work Pay, will release an additional £600 a year to some of the lowest paid workers.
This will ensure that these workers get receive an uplift to wages that delivers better quality of life.
Visit gov.uk/checkyourpay to check if you are eligible.