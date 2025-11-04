The Flotilla for the Dart took to the water bringing together friends, families and local supporters for a day of sunshine, laughter, herons, seals and pasties.
After the success of last year’s testing crowdfunder, FOD have now launched a crowdfunding campaign to create a River Dart Hub Platform.
The new hub will bring together and share information about water quality and the many ways local people can help protect the river.
The crowdfunder was launched with a kayak flotilla up the Dart, leaving from Higher Ferry Slipway in Dartmouth.
Organisers expressed their thanks to the team at Sea Kayak Devon for their generous support, and to everyone who took part in this growing community event.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.