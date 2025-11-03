The Flavel Centre in Dartmouth is seeking three new trustees and more volunteers to help shape its future.
Chair of Trustees Ian Downing said the community arts venue was moving in a positive direction.
“We've got enthusiastic staff, we've got a lot of volunteers who are coming to help us, and we can see audience numbers increasing,” said Ian. “We're moving in a very positive direction, but we are only starting our journey. We still have all sorts of projects that are going to enhance the programme, to enhance our community engagement, and to upgrade the building.”
Explaining the trustees’ role, he said: “Trustees are part of the governance of a charity. A commercial company will have a board of directors, and if you like, it's a similar link to that.
“We turn over £400,000 a year, which sounds a lot, but actually in charitable terms it's very small. We've had to go through a restructuring because the cost was too much to employ all the staff that we had, which has meant that staff numbers have been reduced. Trustees have been called on to take all sorts of extra responsibilities to make sure that the charity continues to operate.”
The Flavel currently has nine trustees, each with a lead role. “Our staff are responsible for making sure that things work properly, but the trustees bring their work and life experience to an advisory role where they help out, sometimes doing very practical things,” said Ian.
“Lindsay, one of our trustees who leads on the programme, did a very effective job organising the book festival that was so successful and raised much-needed funds for the Flavel. We’ve got somebody leading on marketing, someone on grant applications and fundraising, someone on building efficiencies, and another on business and project development.”
Three trustee vacancies have arisen. “Our HR trustee has stood down, so we’d like to fill that role,” said Ian. “We’re also seeking someone with governance or compliance experience, and a community development and inclusion lead. Three new trustees is the recommended maximum.”
Trustees meet monthly, and the time commitment varies depending on the role. Ian said, “If you can spare ten hours a week, that’s a reasonable contribution. We’re limited to £10 if the Flavel should go out of business, so there’s no big financial commitment, but there’s certainly a time commitment.”
He said they were looking for people with “life experience, work experience, and a commitment to helping with a community facility and promoting the arts”.
“When you look at what we’ve got going on at the Flavel, it varies from drumming workshops through puppet shows, films, rock bands, folk evenings, jazz, classical music, opera, ballet and visual arts,” said Ian. “We have a gallery area showing pictures and a café that supports the organisation.”
He added that they were keen to attract new voices and younger perspectives. “This morning, our trustee for programme development and myself met a lady from the town who was full of enthusiasm and ideas for the Flavel and brings a different view of what it lacks.”
It’s not just the trustees that the Flavel is hoping to find. They offer all sorts of important roles, helping with the bar, booking office, café or as an usher at events.
