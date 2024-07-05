The 135th Yealmpton Show will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Kitley Lawns, showcasing farming and rural life. The event promises horses, ponies, cattle, sheep, goats, a family dog show, and a pet show. The Homecraft Marquee will feature cakes, jams, handicrafts, and floral art. The Horticultural Marquee will display fruit, vegetables, and flowers.
Highlights include demonstrations by Dartmoor Horse Loggers and Knott’s Chainsaw Carvings. Visitors can enjoy axe throwing, trade stands, and a variety of food stalls. The show opens at 8 am with horse and pony classes, including qualifiers for the London International Horse Show.
The Squibb Freestyle Stunt Team will perform at 1.30 pm and 4 pm. Other attractions include Devon Gundogs, vintage vehicle parades, and The Sheep Show. Kids can enjoy bouncy castles, Punch & Judy, a climbing wall, and a magician. The day ends with the Livestock Parade, horse supreme judging, and Pony Club Mounted Games.
For more information and a full programme, visit their website. Tickets: Adults £16 (advance £14), Children (5-16) £5 (advance £4), under 5’s free. Horticultural entries close July 26; Dog Show entries on the day.