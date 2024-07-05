The 135th Yealmpton Show will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Kitley Lawns, showcasing farming and rural life. The event promises horses, ponies, cattle, sheep, goats, a family dog show, and a pet show. The Homecraft Marquee will feature cakes, jams, handicrafts, and floral art. The Horticultural Marquee will display fruit, vegetables, and flowers.