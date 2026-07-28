Organisers of tomorrow’s Yealmpton Show have had to make a few changes because of the recent heatwaves
A spokesperson said: “We take animal welfare extremely seriously and have put comprehensive measures in place to ensure the highest standards of care across all sections of the show.”
All sheep exhibitors have been told to provide adequate shade for their animals.
Fresh water will be available throughout the day to ensure animals remain hydrated.
Cattle exhibitors have been given the same instructions, with clear guidance on shade, water, and monitoring throughout the event.
For horses, they have reduced the time spent in the ring.
A large, well‑shaded holding area is available under ancient trees, providing excellent natural cover while horses wait.
The Working Hunter class has been cancelled due to the hard ground conditions, as jumping would not be appropriate or safe.
Again, fresh water will be available throughout the day to ensure animals remain hydrated.
If the dog show goes ahead, it will take place in one of the most shaded areas of the showground, as it does in normal years, ensuring dogs remain cool and comfortable.
They have increased their veterinary presence on site so that, should any animal require assistance, support is immediately available.
They have also taken advice from DEFRA and the Ministry Vets, who have reviewed the plans and confirmed that they are entirely appropriate for the forecast conditions.
Alongside guidance from the ASAO, they have stated that the welfare measures are fully acceptable given the current predicted temperature of below 30°C on the day.
The main ring attraction, Colt Bandersnatch and his Wild West Extravaganza will still be performing.
The spokesperson added: “Animal welfare remains our top priority, and we are confident that these steps provide robust protection for all animals attending the show.
“Don’t forget your sunscreen.”
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