A group of Year 9 students from Ivybridge Community College recently set off on an unforgettable adventure to Château Beaumont in the heart of Normandy.
Leaving in the early hours the trip offered an immersive blend of language, culture, and adventure.
Throughout the week, students were fully immersed in a French-speaking environment, participating in hands-on cultural experiences and engaging in exciting team challenges.
One of the highlights was visiting the bustling markets of Château-Gontier, where students had the chance to practise their French while chatting with local stallholders.
A day trip to the stunning Le Mont Saint-Michel provided a fascinating insight into the region’s history and architecture.
Another standout moment was a social exchange with local French students.
The pupils joined in outdoor activities with their French peers, followed by an afternoon visit to their school to experience a typical French classroom – a brilliant way to see French school life in action!
Back at the château, the action didn’t stop.
Led by French-speaking ‘animateurs’, students engaged in adventurous activities such as zip-lining, fencing, and archery, all while strengthening their language skills in real-time.
As one parent shared: "I just wanted to say a big thank you! Jowan had such a great experience in France.
“He absolutely loved every minute and came home full of stories!"
Trips like this go beyond the classroom, helping students grow in confidence, build lasting friendships, and deepen their appreciation for the French language and culture.
