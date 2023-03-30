AFTER strong winds overnight tonight the Met Office has put out a Yellow Warning of heavy rain from early tomorrow morning, Friday.
A warning of strong winds is already in place for Devon from 9pm tonight until Noon on Friday. A second Yellow Warning, for heavy rain,takes effect from 6am on Friday until 6pm.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘Following recent wet weather, further rain is expected on Thursday night and through Friday.
‘Thiswill be persistent and, at times, heavy with 15-25mm of rain fairly widely across Devon and Cornwall.
‘Theseaccumulations are likely to bring areas of standing water and the chance of some flooding on Friday.
‘The rain is likely to slowly ease during Friday evening.’