The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for Devon this week. The persistent heavy rainfall is due to start from 9pm tomorrow night (Thursday) and continue until 11:59pm on Friday.
There are concerns that this may cause flooding in some local areas, but so far there are no flood alerts.
The weather warning has been issued for south and central England.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Widely 10-20 mm of rain is likely but in the wettest spots 30-50 mm is possible, and some high ground of Wales especially could see 60 to 70 mm."
There may be some possibility of thunderstorms in Devon: "Across the south of the area its possible some thunderstorms may break out, and these could bring 20-30 mm of rainfall in a couple of hours."