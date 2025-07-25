Young explorers aged 11 to 14 are being invited to discover Plymouth’s Green to Blue nature spaces through their imagination and creativity.
Forest Rising Pathways is a free programme designed by the Forest Rising Youth Forum in partnership with Take A Part and The Ocean Conservation Trust, where young people get to explore Green to Blue spaces through fun and imaginative events.
Upcoming sessions include:
A sensory nature walk at Efford Marsh - August 7
A survey walk at Blagdon's Meadow - August 21
A beaver tour at Poole Farm - September 11
A bat hunt at Poole Farm - September 25
and plenty of creative outdoor adventures to follow:
Proudly funded by The Ernest Cook Trust.
Plymouth and South Devon Community Forest (PSDCF) is one of the newest of England’s 13 Community Forests and is a partnership between Plymouth City Council, South Hams District Council, West Devon Borough Council, the National Trust and the Woodland Trust.
Plymouth and South Devon Community Forest can provide funding and support for woodland creation from moor to shore, bringing trees and people together to create healthy, inspiring, resilient places for humans and nature to live, side by side.
Plymouth and South Devon Community Forest offers free impartial advice and funding to farmers and landowners, supporting you to plan to plant new woodlands, hedgerows, and orchards.
Eligible projects range from low-density, small-scale planting, through large woodland creation schemes.
The grant funding from Plymouth and South Devon Community Forest aims to cover all costs associated with woodland creation including consultancy and design, relevant infrastructure, labour and tree protection, as well as ongoing maintenance payments to support the success of the trees.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.