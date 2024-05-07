Young musician of the year Felix Rosenboon will be travelling from Salzburg to play a one night only concert at St George’s Church Dittisham Friday May 10 7.30 pm.
Felix who played to much acclaim with the Lyric Chamber Orchestra at St George s last year was co-principal in the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain appearing at the BBC Proms, and in 2022 collected first price at University Mozarteum Salzburg.
Tomorrow Felix will be playing a very varied programme including Rachmaninov sonata for cello and piano.
Beethoven variations form Mozarts Magic Flute and Janacek.
Felix will be accompanied by Sabastian Salvaterra on piano