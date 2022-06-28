Young speakers claim runner-up spot in regional competition

The two Stoke Fleming Primary School teams who qualified for the South West final of Youth Speaks with the runners-up sat in the front row ( Contributed )

A TEAM of young speakers from Stoke Fleming Primary School has won runner-up in the regional finals of ‘Youth Speaks’ – a nationwide Rotary competition helping young people gain confidence to speak in public and put together presentations on subjects of their own choosing.

The Stoke Fleming team’s subject was water pollution, presented by Amber Griffin, Ariana Grimshaw and Milo Knapton.

Twelve teams from three schools in the Dartmouth Rotary Club’s area entered the competition and four of these went through to the regional South West final. Each team had three members – chairperson, speaker and a third member who proposed a vote of thanks.

A Dartmouth Rotary spokesperson said: “In previous years the teams made their presentation to a live audience in front of a judging panel. But for this year Covid restrictions meant presentations had to be videoed in advance and reviewed by the Dartmouth judges, with the successful ones going forward to the area finals to be judged against other teams from all over the South West. All of the teams, and their individual members, received certificates that were presented in front of their school. The Stoke Fleming School team also received Amazon vouchers.

“Blackawton teacher Charlotte Buckle entered all 27 pupils in her class in nine separate teams, which was the first time that had been attempted.