Pupils at Harbertonford Primary School took a trip into space in their school hall, thanks to Simon Ould at Space Odyssey.
All of the children explored planets, stars, our galaxy and the International Space Station in Simon’s space dome.
At the end of the day, Simon ran two extra sessions for children to bring their parents, carers and family along to.
Teacher Rich Charley, said: “Space is always a challenging topic to teach as it involves children understanding many things outside their day-to-day experience. The Space Dome allowed them to understand and value historical achievements and anticipate how up and coming planned missions will add to our understanding of our place in the universe.
“It was so lovely to see parents, carers and family wanting to get involved in the experience.”