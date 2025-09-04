Paignton Zoo’s popular black rhinoceros has died at 23 years of age.
Manyara, affectionately nicknamed Mani, was put to sleep on Tuesday September 2 after he stopped responding to medical treatment for a chronic health condition.
‘Following a decline in his condition that was beginning to impact his quality of life, our veterinary team made the difficult but compassionate decision to humanely euthanise him,’ a spokesperson from Painton Zoo said.
‘Mani was extremely popular with staff and visitors. ‘He was known for his wonderfully gentle nature combined with a playful spirit that endeared him to everyone who met him,’ the spokesperson added.
Mani was born at Port Lympne Wild Animal Park on September 18 2002. He arrived at Paignton Zoo on June 16 2010 when he was seven years old. For many years, he shared his enclosure with Paignton Zoo’s female Eastern black rhinoceros, Sita, who sadly passed away in 2024.
While Mani never bred, he was an invaluable ambassador for his species, educating thousands of visitors about the critical plight of rhinoceros in the wild and the urgent need for conservation action.
The Eastern black rhinoceros is classified as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which makes each and every rhino incredibly precious.
Paignton Zoo said it remains committed to rhino conservation through its support of the Dambari Wildlife Trust in Zimbabwe’s Matobo Hills to protect both black and white rhinoceros populations in their natural habitat.
Paignton Zoo has invited any of Mani’s fans to share memories or messages of condolence to celebrate his life.
lMani’s death comes after the loss of two female Hartmann’s Zebras in April, Joanna, one of its Rothschild giraffes in March, and its TV star gorilla, Kivu, in February.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.