A memory I have of this area dates back to 2002, when a 15 year old me along with my classmates were carrying out GCSE geography river studies. Earlier in the day we had studied the river upstream at Cadover Bridge, but to make a comparison we were to also study the river here in Plymbridge Woods. I am not sure how much the methodology has changed in 23 years, but back then, in order to work out the speed of the river, we would wade out into the middle and record the time it took for an orange to float a measured distance. My memory is not so much of the field work, but of a labrador took great joy in diving into the river and stealing our orange.