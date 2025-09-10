An impressive list of birds, but the farm also hosts some much rarer birds that make his report so extraordinary: nightingales, corncrakes, flycatchers and cuckoos. He records that elm trees are home to redstarts and linnets, and that red squirrels are frequent visitors to the orchard. Given that these species are all either largely or entirely absent from our countryside, it is evident that the journalist recorded these sightings a long time ago.