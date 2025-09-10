Dealing robustly with those causing antisocial behaviour or serious violence in our towns and cities is a priority of mine in my Police and Crime Plan, and thanks to funding secured by my office from the Home Office, thousands of hours of extra foot patrols have taken place in Devon and Cornwall since April last year as part of the Hotspot Policing project.
I am delighted that hotspot policing has now reached Bodmin, after Tiverton this year, bringing the scheme to 15 areas across the region.
Targeted patrols give residents confidence in their town centre and reassure businesses that police and marshals are there to deter incidents affecting footfall and trade.
The scheme brings extra high-visibility patrols by police, PCSOs and street marshals to deter crime, catch offenders, and tackle both nuisance behaviour and serious violence.
Hotspot Policing street marshals are CSAS-accredited, giving them powers like issuing fixed penalty notices usually reserved for police.
Studies conducted in the UK and abroad demonstrate that this approach is effective. Crime is not randomly or uniformly distributed but rather concentrated in small hotspots, making it more efficient to focus police resources within these specific areas.
My office secured £1 million of Home Office funding from the government to continue the initiative into its second year. It has also been topped up with an additional £300,000 from my office so we can build upon the strong results already achieved.
Over the past 17 months in Devon and Cornwall, 319 arrests were made during hotspot patrols. Thirty-seven weapons were seized from our streets, and 211 safeguarding referrals were made, totalling over 115,100 hours of patrols.
Hotspot Policing is delivering exactly what our communities told us they want – proactive policing and real action to tackle antisocial behaviour.
From conversations with business owners and residents where patrols are established, we know it has boosted people’s feelings of security and improved community spirit.
Although antisocial behaviour is less common in rural areas, the impact can be just as serious. That is why funding is shared between urban and rural locations identified by Devon and Cornwall Police crime data as most in need.
Hotspot policing works best when trust is built between residents and officers, with local intelligence from street marshals ensuring police can act effectively.
I would encourage residents to talk with the officers they see out and about. Visible patrols have led to greater confidence in the police in other areas and, subsequently, increased reporting.
Hotspot policing is welcome news for Bodmin, but it is not a quick fix. Real change comes from combining this data-led approach with community investment.
The success of hotspot policing highlights the power of partnership working. With the police, street marshals and local authorities all working together, we’re creating a more coordinated, community-led approach to public safety.
For four years, my office has funded Space Youth Services to run outreach, sending youth workers to hotspots to support young people, build trust, and reduce antisocial behaviour in communities.
We recently commissioned Plymouth Argyle and Exeter City community foundations to run mentoring and diversionary schemes in Plymouth, Torbay and Exeter. Tackling antisocial behaviour needs both enforcement and positive alternatives, and I am proud of my team’s work delivering this in Devon and Cornwall.
