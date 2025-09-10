Back to school. The County had its first substantive full council meeting since the elections in May. Our new strategic plan was passed with no objections (although a number of abstentions.) It’s a really good piece of work, although I would say that wouldn’t I. As well as spelling out our ambitions and priorities for the County, it also stated the values we hold. A child left, right and centre approach runs through the whole document. As I’ve said before, we should be judged on our success or failure in turning around an inadequate service for our most vulnerable children.