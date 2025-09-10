Back to school. The County had its first substantive full council meeting since the elections in May. Our new strategic plan was passed with no objections (although a number of abstentions.) It’s a really good piece of work, although I would say that wouldn’t I. As well as spelling out our ambitions and priorities for the County, it also stated the values we hold. A child left, right and centre approach runs through the whole document. As I’ve said before, we should be judged on our success or failure in turning around an inadequate service for our most vulnerable children.
There were also a number of cabinet reports and time for three debates. Again, you might say I’m bias, but the quality of the cabinet members was there to see. The passion and drive they bring to their portfolio areas was palpable. It bodes well for the council. The three debates were around smart phones (we’re not in favour of them,) food waste (which we’re also against) and zero tolerance for hate speech. The first two were supported pretty much unanimously, the third caused more controversy.
Emotions and passions ran high. It’s not surprising given the context of asylum hotel protests and the latest St George’s Cross fad. As a council we’ve taken a pretty low-key approach to the flag painting. Where there are safety issues or obvious examples of provocation and intimidation we will act. Otherwise, we are quite relaxed. The protests are another matter, and it saddens me it has come to this. In Exeter we have examples of women and children, tainted by trauma, frightened anxious and confused, shouted at by strangers, their bus windows and doors banged when they try to travel. It can’t be right, it’s so un-British.
I understand there is a great sense of anger, frustration and disconnect within much of the population. The country is not in a great state. The cost-of-living crisis and the deterioration of many public services including the NHS and dentists is fuelling those sentiments. The failure of politicians to address these issues combined with ever-growing inequality leaves us with a nation ill at ease with itself. Our responsibility is to find solutions. To show a vision and tell a story that brings the country with it.
I wouldn’t presume to know all the answers, but I do know we have a much greater chance of success if we are together and not divided. Of course there are issues around immigration, many of them created by Brexit, but to blame all our country’s ills on a tiny minority of desperate people is not the answer. It’s not true and only serves to divide us.
At the beginning of the council meeting, we had a presentation from a foster carer in Devon. It was both inspirational and incredibly moving. The story of two young brothers holding hands, with the elder trying to reassure his younger sibling as they entered a whole new world will remain with me. One can only imagine their sense of fear and trepidation. I would ask people who wish to demonstrate be mindful of those you may affect. We call them refugees or asylum seekers, but they are people too. Mostly innocents seeking safe haven in a strange land.
I know the vast majority of us are proud of being British and proud of our British values. We must be vigilant to defend what is dear to us and be wary of those false prophets who look to poison us.
