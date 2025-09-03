On arrival the cow was reluctant to stand and had a distinct bulge on the right side. Not a normal bloat then, scrap all my previous thoughts. Stomach #4, the abomasum, sits on the right side of the abdomen. Whilst the rumen is a great big fermenting vat, the abomasum is a ruminants’ acid stomach, more akin to a human stomach. It should be much smaller than the rumen, sitting low down on the right of the cow. Placing my stethoscope on her right flank and flicking her abdomen with my finger I heard the ‘bouncing basketball’ sound of an abomasum in distress. The diagnosis is a Right Displaced Abomasum, less common but more serious than the Left Displacement when it gets stuck the wrong side of the rumen. Surgery is the only treatment and it needed to be now; the twist disrupts the blood supply to the stomach and can quickly become fatal.