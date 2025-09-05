Parliament returned this week after a summer recess in which I toured the South Devon constituency, visiting over 50 communities and meeting hundreds of constituents.
The horrific crisis in Gaza was one of the most common topics raised with me this summer. Hours after arriving back in London, I channelled the frustration and anger you feel about the situation into a question to the Foreign Secretary.
It was shocking that on the same day leading genocide scholars confirmed Israel’s actions constitute a genocide, the Foreign Secretary could not muster a more significant or damning statement. It feels borderline absurd to still be urging the Government to sanction Israel’s Government and suspend all arms sales nearly a year after I first called for it.
The fact that this Government continues to resist taking more comprehensive action against Israel is a stain on its conscience.
Nevertheless, I will continue to fight and be a voice for the Palestinians and all of you who have contacted me about this terrible situation.
Immigration was another topic that came up regularly on my surgery tour, with many people disturbed by the protests and vandalism we have seen across the country this summer.
I share the sentiment that immigration is too high and unsustainable. But what concerns me is that those who are calling for mass deportations or more drastic action on immigration are the architects of the crisis we find ourselves in.
Brexit backers like Farage framed leaving the EU as a way of taking back control of our borders. The result has been anything but. Legal migration has quadrupled in the last four years, while illegal immigration has likewise soared.
In my question to the Home Secretary, I noted that these politicians are probably the least likely people to have the answer to the small boat crisis, and that we must do all we can to emphasise the benefits migrants bring to the UK.
In between my surgery tour this summer, I also visited numerous South Devon businesses, including Rockfish in Brixham. I had a very frank conversation with the founder and CEO about hospitality after 12 months where Labour delivered repeated hammer blows to business.
Hospitality is the beating heart of South Devon. In a debate this week, I called on the Government to do more to protect it.
Outside the Chamber, I also facilitated a meeting between resettlement charity LandWorks and the Youth Justice Minister. As I said to the Justice Minister before summer recess, LandWorks’ approach to supporting those leaving prison or at risk of going, is a model that should be adopted country-wide, with the charity having a reoffending rate of just 5%.
After a busy first week, it was good to get back to Devon – though my homecoming views of the sea from the train are no more, as the days are shorter. I had a surgery in Totnes, and it was great to meet some of you there. If you want an appointment to speak with me or have an issue you need my help with, please do not hesitate to get in touch at: [email protected]
