After a smooth recovery from his anaesthetic, Woody was soon wagging his tail again and reminding us all just how clever he is. Woody is deaf, and his brilliant owners use sign language to communicate with him. He responds to their hand signals beautifully – proof that dogs really can be multilingual! Of course, we’re hoping he won’t be adding “angler” to his skill set any time soon. It wasn’t long before Woody was back to his usual happy self, though perhaps with a little less enthusiasm for seaside souvenirs. While this incident had a happy ending, it does serve as an important reminder for pet owners. Fishing hooks, lines, and other discarded litter left behind on beaches, riversides, or parks can be a real hazard for curious dogs. To Woody, that shiny hook probably looked like something fun to investigate – but these sharp items can cause serious injuries if swallowed or embedded in the mouth, tongue, or even paws.