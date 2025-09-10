Some dogs like to chase balls, others prefer sticks, but Woody – an adventurous 5-year-old Cocker Spaniel – decided to try his paw at fishing. On one of his regular seaside strolls, Woody proudly set out to add “fisherman” to his CV. Unfortunately, instead of catching a fish, he managed to hook himself – quite literally – with a fishing hook and line stuck fast in his lip! Not exactly the trophy catch he was hoping for…
Thankfully, Woody’s sharp-eyed owners quickly noticed their four-legged fisherman had acquired a new (and rather painful) accessory. Without wasting any time, they whisked him straight to our practice to get the offending fish hook removed. Woody was admitted into hospital where we could safely assess the situation under a general anaesthetic. Fishing may require patience, but this was one tangle that needed sorting immediately. On closer inspection, we were relieved to discover that the hook was snagged in Woody’s lip and had avoided causing damage to his teeth or tongue – a real stroke of luck. With a steady hand, some trusty wire cutters, and plenty of teamwork, the offending hook was carefully removed. To be extra cautious, Woody also had an abdominal X-ray to check that he hadn’t swallowed any other hidden tackle. Much to everyone’s relief, there was no sign of any additional gear lurking in his stomach – just the one hook to deal with. Phew!
After a smooth recovery from his anaesthetic, Woody was soon wagging his tail again and reminding us all just how clever he is. Woody is deaf, and his brilliant owners use sign language to communicate with him. He responds to their hand signals beautifully – proof that dogs really can be multilingual! Of course, we’re hoping he won’t be adding “angler” to his skill set any time soon. It wasn’t long before Woody was back to his usual happy self, though perhaps with a little less enthusiasm for seaside souvenirs. While this incident had a happy ending, it does serve as an important reminder for pet owners. Fishing hooks, lines, and other discarded litter left behind on beaches, riversides, or parks can be a real hazard for curious dogs. To Woody, that shiny hook probably looked like something fun to investigate – but these sharp items can cause serious injuries if swallowed or embedded in the mouth, tongue, or even paws.
If your dog is an explorer like Woody, keep a close eye on them when out walking near water or areas where people may fish. If you ever suspect your pet has swallowed something suspicious or has become tangled in fishing tackle, don’t attempt to remove it yourself – fishing hooks in particular can easily cause further damage if pulled the wrong way. Instead, contact your vet straight away for advice.
We’re pleased to report that Woody’s story had a happy ending – no lasting damage, just a slightly bruised ego. He may not have reeled in a big catch that day, but he certainly made some new friends at South Moor Vets!
