The 24-hour diurnal cycle has been a constant over millennia and life has evolved to follow this cycle of night and day. Plants have photoreceptors that they use to determine day length. Deciduous trees exposed to light at night come into leaf earlier and hold their leaves for longer. Artificial lights that run all night, like streetlights, cause plants to photosynthesise for longer and make leaves grow tougher and less palatable for insects.