The South West Peatland Partnership is working to stop the erosion of 2,600 hectares of degraded peatland on Dartmoor, Exmoor and Bodmin Moor. By blocking the drainage channels and erosion gullies, the restoration work raises the water table and slows the release of water. As the ground becomes saturated, sphagnum moss can form, and the peatbog can lay down peat again. This also restricts the growth of a coarse grass called purple moor grass or Molinia which dominates degraded moorland.