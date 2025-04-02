For decades, energy experts have been advising us that to save energy and protect the climate we need to improve the energy efficiency of our homes, and to do this we should apply a ‘fabric first’ approach. In other words, take steps to reduce heat loss from our buildings by increasing insulation, sealing draughts and fitting high-performance glazing. This seems intuitive; if a building is losing heat, we are wasting energy and money. And yet decade-long studies across multiple countries show that ‘fabric first’ delivers poor energy savings, marginal financial benefits and few carbon savings.