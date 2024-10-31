It was brilliant to welcome Caroline Voaden MP for a visit to Dartmouth Academy this month.
I know she has recently been elected to sit on the Education Select Committee and it’s great to have a local MP who agrees that a top quality education is the number one investment we can make into our children’s and our country’s future.
It was the primary children’s Harvest Festival at the church this month and I want to say thank you to everyone who came along. I hope you enjoyed the performances.
I also want to say how grateful I am for all the contributions we received which allowed us to send a bumper parcel of food to the Dartmouth Food Bank.
They do such important work and I am keen that we continue to support them going forward.
I am pleased to be able to tell you that, following the success of our previous British Army Experience of the Workplace Programme, this half term we have put together a fantastic day for our pupils delivered by both male and female soldiers covering a range of roles including Medical, Aviation and Combat as well as looking at important Employability Skills such as Team Building and Communication.
The day is an opportunity for pupils to learn about different careers within the British Army, and to see how their academic subjects relate to the world of work.
Student contributions:
Headgirl, Amelie, said, " Being head girl allows me to represent my school to the best of my ability to community groups, it also lets me act as a role model to other pupils.
“I enjoy mentoring younger members of our school community and helping them to learn to the best of their ability.
“I have been very well supported at Dartmouth Academy and I feel that it is part of my responsibilities to support others to be their best selves."
Ava in Year 7 said, “Being at Dartmouth Academy is nice because we can go outside very day and the teachers are very understanding.
“I came from Blackawton Primary School where we knew each other and Dartmouth is like that too.
“I feel safe at Dartmouth Academy.”