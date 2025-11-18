The BBC might not be perfect, but at least the leadership has shown itself to still hold the British values that helped build it. If only corporate Britain had a shred of this integrity. We have allowed ourselves to be duped by corporations fuelled by greed. The inequality in this country grows by the day and politicians seem incapable or unwilling to challenge this new status quo. Siren voices play to this backdrop of discontent; trying to divide us and set us against each other with simplistic solutions. The cost-of-living crisis continues unbated. As per usual, the vulnerable will suffer the most. One of the culprits stands before us, hiding in plain sight, corporate greed. The BBC stands as an oasis in this moral desert. I’m more than happy to continue to pay the licence fee.