My convening role enables me to work with a broad range of agencies and communities to improve policing, tackle crime and deliver justice. Over the years, one lesson has stood out above all others: most of the answers lie in strong leadership, whether at an organisational or community level.
When it comes to addressing offending behaviour – aside from imprisonment for the most dangerous individuals – the solution for most people are simple: a home, a job, and a family to fall back on. Many of those struggling on our streets today were not helped early enough. The same is true of many criminals I have met over the years.
It may surprise some to learn that we are at our most violent age at just three years old. If that behaviour is not guided or corrected, it can set a child on a troubling path. George Hosking of the Wave Trust has carried out international research into this, showing that parenting challenges are where we need to focus most of our effort. He suggests that up to 70 per cent of violence could be prevented if we invested more in supporting families with young children.
Yet government agencies continue to spend most of their time dealing with symptoms rather than causes. That is why I am always eager to champion the work of community groups that help people get their lives back on track – even later in life.
I recently visited Upton Vale Baptist Church (UV) in Castle Circus, Torquay, and was heartened by its coordinated approach to some of the most pressing local issues. Following a strategic review five years ago, the church identified key areas of need including employability, youth support, grief, and homelessness. With more than 300 active members, UV looked inward to see how it could mobilise its congregation to make a difference.
I met Senior Pastor Simon Clay, whose belief in “ordinary people doing extraordinary things” was both evident and uplifting. Together, we discussed how we might work more closely to tackle homelessness – a growing concern in this part of town.
The UV team also outlined several of its outreach programmes, supported through church funds, benefactors and local charities. These include 2B Ready, a free five-week employability course for jobseekers and students; the Bereavement Friendship Group, offering monthly support to those experiencing loss; T@3, a twice-monthly group for people affected by dementia or memory loss; and Ladies Lounge, which has, for over a decade, provided a safe, welcoming space for women affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence.
Each programme is inspirational in its own right, but what impressed me most was the church’s joined-up approach. There is genuine collaboration between groups: the Ladies Lounge often refers women to the employability course, while the bereavement and dementia groups work closely together.
This kind of coordinated support shows what can be achieved when compassion is matched with strategy. Upton Vale Baptist Church is not just serving immediate needs; it is planning thoughtfully for long-term impact. I left feeling uplifted and encouraged – and determined to continue working alongside such dedicated people to meet our community’s growing challenges.
