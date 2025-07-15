I’m sorry, but I’m going to talk about Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) again. I know for most people it’s incredibly boring. As long as services are delivered within budget, why should you worry about the minutiae of who governs what? However, the government, having confirmed what we already knew, that Westminster is not fit for purpose, seems hellbent on dragging local government down with it. What is it about the system that promotes self-interest and ambition over competence and the priority to support the most vulnerable? Why do we perpetuate the myth that Whitehall knows best when all the evidence is to the contrary?