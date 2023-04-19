When I go cycling on these trails, often with my grandchildren, our experience is very different. We never drop litter. We are acutely aware that this is shared space and that we all should act accordingly and be considerate of each other, slowing down when passing others. (Yes, our speed is more than walking pace, but we never use a trail as a race track!). Walkers are grateful that we use our bells and actually thank us. We tend to greet and sometimes stop and chat, with perfect strangers, because this shared use of public space brings out a community spirit in people which is a pleasure to enjoy