In that time, along with 349 other new MPs, I have sworn in as a Member of Parliament for the first time, I have had the privilege of being in the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament (my first time seeing the King and Queen which was very exciting), witnessed the first PMQs of the new Prime Minister and asked my first Question during Home Office questions. I already loved Parliament and its history and procedure, but all that I have witnessed as a new MP highlights what an incredible legacy we have in our Parliamentary democracy. As the Archbishop of Canterbury said in the church service for the new Parliament, where else do you go from the Exit Polls at 10pm to a new a government just 14 hours later. It may not be perfect, but inventing an alternative system that could pass muster seems impossible…