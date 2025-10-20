I walked through into the Beacon Hill field and perched myself on the grass at the edge of the path. I was in search of a gang of birds that I had spotted the day before during a dog walk. At this time of year finches and buntings gather together for protection and this flock were feeding in amongst the green crops of Field Mustard and Phacelia that are currently growing around the village. There was no sign of the finches and buntings here today, but taking their place were a large number of Swallows; there were 80 in total sitting on the powerlines, with others swirling around. I sat and watched as they occasionally all swooped off the lines, then gathered up again.