The great white egret which has been hanging out at Slapton more and more is quite a sight to see in itself. They are the size of a heron if not slightly bigger, but all white with yellow bill and dark legs and when they are not gliding through the air like a pterodactyl, or fishing with its super long spear like beak, you will find them perching precariously in a tree. Whilst waiting for the starlings to arrive, I discovered that there is not just one egret here, but four; the most I have ever seen together. Something spooked them and they all took off from the tree gliding unwieldly in front of the sunset sky.