In March, when I last wrote, I was very concerned about the state of Slapton Ley, in particular the very high water levels. These had meant that all the mute swan cygnets born the previous year had been unable to reach far enough down through the water to reach the water weed and had quickly starved to death. The reedbeds had also suffered from the deep water and were in very poor condition, resulting in most of the coots abandoning the Ley for better nesting conditions elsewhere. I don’t need to tell you what happened next: no rain and a rapid fall in the water. The result has been that this year the cygnets at Slapton have thrived. There are two pairs who hatched six young each and another pair who hatched three. All the cygnets have survived so far, indeed the pair with three have now acquired a fourth. A smaller, darker bird that was presumably hatched by another pair that remained hidden in the reeds. The reeds are also now thriving again in the shallower water and this has tempted the coots to return.