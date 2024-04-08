Last year I took South West Water executives to towns across South Devon, asking them to explain themselves to residents and to provide insight into the problems as well as the necessary solutions. In doing so, South West Water highlighted that over £30m is being spent on South Devon’s local network. This is not future work, but work that is currently being undertaken to upgrade our system and reduce pollution and sewage spills. While the work may be rebuilding the network and expanding its capacity, it remains clear that the confidence of the public in water companies will take a great deal longer to rebuild.