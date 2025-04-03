Spring has definitely sprung at Dartmouth Academy, and what a glorious time it’s been! This term, Class One had a wonderful time on the Forest School site, using bird identification checklists to spot common garden birds. It was a fun and educational experience, and I wonder how many of our young learners will now spot wrens, song thrushes, and wagtails in their own gardens.
Year 5 also enjoyed some sunny Forest School sessions, where we celebrated the arrival of Spring with a lesson on the Spring Equinox – a time when day and night are of equal length. They even took to building dens, and it’s clear we are nurturing some budding engineers among them!
We were thrilled to see our Year 7 girls’ football team play against local schools at Paignton Academy. They showed incredible teamwork and determination, and their sportsmanship was inspiring.
This month, our Reception children also had a blast learning how to use a bat and hit a cricket ball as part of the Whole School Cricket Day, thanks to Jack from All Stars Cricket. It was a great opportunity for them to develop new skills while having fun!
Lastly, a huge congratulations to the Dartmouth DofE Silver Award expedition team, who had a fantastic training weekend on Dartmoor.
As we head into the Easter break, I wish you all a very happy and restful Easter!
Student contribution:
Max McKinlay-Boyce Yr 8
What I like about Dartmouth Academy best are the clubs during and after school, the football club is really good and I like learning new skills. It is run by two year 9 sports ambassadors who are really helpful. My favourite subjects are Drama and English, I can express myself in both lessons. I use Unifrog at school to research careers and am thinking about going into the construction industry like my Dad.
My tutor is helpful and listens to me in our mentoring sessions so I can talk about anything good or not so good and she will help me be my best self.