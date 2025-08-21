But in August last year, the Government imposed new housing targets. Torbay’s requirement jumped from 599 to 940 homes annually. By the time the developers launched their appeal in February, the figures had shifted again. They cited the new Standard Method Local Housing Need, raising the requirement to 1,128 homes per year (940 plus a 20 per cent buffer). This equated to just 1.72 years’ supply based on Council figures.