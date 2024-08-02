Instead, she added, ‘on a case-by-case basis, dependant on the evidence of need, we will create a bespoke process working with the community to further understand the need in a particular location. This will not be a custom process as each community is different. A ‘drop in and talk to us’ event may not work as well as a tailored light touch ‘Survey’ aimed at those on the Housing Register. In some areas a drop in event has proven to be very positive. South Hams District Council will work alongside the parish council to ensure that all members of the community have had the option to express their opinion and needs.’