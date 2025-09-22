That alternative is part of the so-called “1-5-4” model put forward by Devon County Council and the eight district councils. Under this plan Plymouth would remain as it is, the “five” would merge Exeter with its neighbours, and the “four” would unite Torbay, Teignbridge, West Devon and the South Hams. Yet as Exeter councillor Ruth Williams asked her colleagues: “Where’s the localism in the 1-5-4 model? Where’s the localism in the One Devon model? It’s not there. How can they think that clunking five districts together, clunking four districts together, is going to work for those residents?” Few would disagree with her assessment.