To bolster their plan, the pair claimed “expert financial and legal advice has been assessed” before the ‘New Devon’ option emerged. That advice would presumably include the findings of the Newton Report, which, as South Hams councillor John Birch told colleagues, “follows a common format of examining the financial modelling and the potential financial implications for children and adult services for different models, such as the 4-5-1 model compared to the baseline of a county unitary. This document is an important document as it contains key financial information required by this Council and other District Councils for preparing their local government reform submission to the government in November.”