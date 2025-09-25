In Slapton there have always been self-seeded flowering plants growing along the bases of the walls. Some new arrivals, like the small, blue-flowered campanulas, seem welcome additions to me, but two have become quite rampant. A good few years ago now, there was a television programme featuring the “Yorkshire Gardener” who toured the country commentating on the gardens and roadside plants she encountered on her travels. I remember vividly her getting her driver to stop the car to allow her to inspect a “Three Cornered Leek” growing in a hedgerow and which she viewed as a rarity. At that time, we just had a small patch of this Mediterranean plant growing by the telephone box in Slapton. Since then, it has marched with increasing enthusiasm around the village, to become perhaps the most common Springtime plant; it spreads both by seed and bulbils. “Oh look”, I have heard visitors say, “white bluebells”.