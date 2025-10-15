The early Autumn day was warm and sunny. Windows and doors open to a gentle breeze and for once, the telephone hadn’t rung for 5 minutes. Vets, nurses and our reception team were ready for the evening rush at Modbury.
It was a quiet moment, and we all heard the low buzzing of an enormous bumble bee as it drifted lazily through the open window. Someone said “Oh no, if it flies up into the vaulted ceiling the spider in the web will get it.” Sure enough the bumbling continued as the bee circled higher and higher and for a few seconds we were all silent – until the buzzing was no longer a lazy Summer sound but a much louder and fizzy buzz – we went to look and sure enough the minute spider danced across the web and in a few seconds the huge bumble bee was enrobed in layers of web - like a shroud.
We had to take action! The step ladder appeared and I rushed to find the mop. I found myself arm outstretched at the top of the ladder, swaying dangerously as I tried to reach high enough to pluck the bumble bee from certain death. I thought at least the mop head would be soft. It proved to be just too soft to probe the deepest recess of the corner. I reversed ends and at last the bumble bee tumbled to the flat ceiling below. Relief was shortlived.
Another few seconds and another drop of perhaps 6 feet to the top of the reception counter. Could we save this precious pollinator? By now, it lay helpless upside down and covered in cobwebs. Biro’s were used to try and prise away the sticky membranous shroud. Beth, one of our nurses took charge. We sourced small forceps and a toothbrush. Painstakingly, Beth freed the bumblebee from every piece of cobweb, pulling gently but firmly to release the protesting bumblebee. In about 10 minutes, certainly the mouth parts were looking clean. Someone called for sugar water as this poor bee had been struggling for what seemed an age since straying unawares into the lair of the spider.
Once Beth thought she had done all she could we gently took the bumble bee outside praying silently that efforts would not have been in vain but desperately worried that the prolonged entrapment would be too much for this courageous pollinator. I think our hearts all soared as the bumble bee lifted itself bravely up and up into the sky. Little deeds can make all the difference.
Well done Beth! Skilled veterinary treatment for sure.
“You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make”
Jane Goodall 1934-2025 English primatologist and anthropologist.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.