Cruciate ligament rupture is a common problem in dogs and especially in Labradors. The ligament slowly degenerates over time and then finally snaps during exercise, as with Pickle on the beach. When the ligament ruptures the stifle/knee becomes unstable and weightbearing becomes difficult for the dog. Most dogs need surgery to return stability to the stifle joint: Jenna was really worried about going on holiday while Pickle was nursing an injury. By coincidence, the safari trip was actually planned to celebrate the 40th birthday of Jenna’s best friend Ellie, who happens to be my wife! The pressure was on for me to sort Pickle out and save the trip having to be delayed or cancelled. Luckily the nurses at Ivybridge were very understanding of the situation and allowed me to squeeze in an extra surgery the very next day. I promised to supply snacks as a thank you!