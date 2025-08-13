Hamley is an 8-year-old Keeshond with a heart as soft as his fur—often described as a “gentle teddy bear.” Adored by everyone who meets him, Hamley is just as eager to give love as he is to receive it. If you’ve ever visited our clinic and heard a unique, enthusiastic bark echoing through the halls, chances are Hamley had arrived. He’s well known among our team for his vocal greetings!
Hamley’s journey took a challenging turn just before Christmas last year when he was brought to our Modbury branch. His owners had noticed a change in his usually distinctive bark. During examination, our veterinary team also identified enlarged lymph nodes. These were promptly sampled and sent for further analysis.
Sadly, the results confirmed that Hamley had lymphoma—a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system. Lymphoma occurs when lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell, become abnormal and multiply uncontrollably, potentially affecting lymph nodes, bone marrow, and other organs.
After additional testing, including further sampling, blood work, imaging, and surgery, it was decided that chemotherapy would offer Hamley the best chance of recovery. His treatment plan involved 25 weeks of intensive chemotherapy—an experience that, while often physically demanding and not without side effects, was approached with resilience and care.
To manage the side effects and ensure his safety throughout, Hamley was given supportive medications and underwent frequent blood tests. These tests were crucial in determining whether his immune system was strong enough for each round of treatment and in preventing complications like infection or internal bleeding.
Each chemotherapy session was tailored to his needs. Some days involved a quick visit for oral medication, while others required longer hospital stays to administer intravenous drugs, sometimes infused at a very slow rate. Many dogs require sedation for such procedures, but Hamley’s fondness for liver paste made it easy to keep him calm and still—no sedation was necessary.
Following each session, Hamley was closely monitored for adverse reactions before being sent home. His dedicated owners were vigilant in tracking his recovery and keeping our team informed of his progress. Thanks to their commitment, and Hamley’s fighting spirit, he made it through the lengthy treatment process with courage.
Today, we’re thrilled to report that Hamley has completed his chemotherapy and is currently in remission. While regular monitoring remains essential, we’re overjoyed to see him thriving—still full of personality, energy, and his trademark bark.
A heartfelt thank-you also goes out to his incredible “pawrents” for their unwavering strength, love, and support throughout Hamley’s journey. Their devotion made all the difference.
