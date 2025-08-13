Hamley is an 8-year-old Keeshond with a heart as soft as his fur—often described as a “gentle teddy bear.” Adored by everyone who meets him, Hamley is just as eager to give love as he is to receive it. If you’ve ever visited our clinic and heard a unique, enthusiastic bark echoing through the halls, chances are Hamley had arrived. He’s well known among our team for his vocal greetings!