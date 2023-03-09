This 18th century home for sale was once two cottages and a wash house, but is now a quaint family home with “oodles” of character.
Highfield Cottage, in Holbeton, is close to the centre of the village and retains cosy features including wood-burner, exposed beams and sanded wooden doors.
To the front of the cottage is an entrance porch leading to the hall, which has a door through to a double aspect kitchen and breakfast room with a window seat and views out over the village and countryside, as well as an oil-fired Rayburn with two ovens and a hotplate.
Also on the ground floor is a lounge overlooking the garden, with a wood-burner in a fireplace with a granite mantel, exposed painted beams, and double doors out to a rear porch with a utility area, as well as a downstairs shower and WC.
Upstairs, the first floor landing has views out to the countryside beyond the village, while the primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and fitted wardrobes with sailing motifs, a second bedroom with a wood-burner and fireplace, a study and an attic room.
Outside, there is an off-road parking area for two cars, fenced with a gate to the front garden, which features a rose-covered arch and flower borders.
To the rear of the property, there is a summerhouse, a potting shed and a storage shed, as well as a south-facing patio with a pergola, a lawn, a pond and an apple tree.
The property is being sold by Luscombe Maye for a guide price of £475,000.
Antonia Page of Luscombe Maye commented: “Highfield Cottage has oodles of character and enjoys flexible accommodation which could be used in a number of ways.
“The garden is delightful and very private, plus there is parking space for two cars which is a real bonus; and being within easy reach of the River Erme and the glorious Mothecombe Beach only adds to this property’s already substantial appeal.”