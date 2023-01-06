This barn conversion played a part in the expansion of the Plymouth Co-operative Society more than a hundred years ago - but has now been transformed into a modern home.
Guelder Rose, in Yealmpton, was built for large-scale farm production in 1908, after the Society - which merged with the national Co-Operative brand in 2009 - began to see rapid expansion.
It bought Hareston Farm in 1903 to help with the increased demands from its customers, and built barns on the land.
The barns were converted into modern homes in 2019, with 14 houses now on the plot.
On entering the house, there is a light-filled open-plan living area, with skylights in the vaulted ceiling and exposed roof trusses, as well as oak flooring.
The living area also incorporates the kitchen, and at each end of the property is a double bedroom, with the master bedroom featuring a built-in wardrobe, an en-suite bathroom and a door leading directly to the garden.
There is also a family bathroom and a storage cupboard by the second bedroom.
Outside, the property has a large landscaped private garden, with lawns, flowerbeds, a terrace and a garage.
There are also communal grounds, consisting of 3.5 acres of meadow, which is suitable for dog walks or picnics.
The property is being sold by Luscombe Maye and is listed for a price of £550,000.
Antonia Page of Luscombe Maye commented: “The barns at Hareston Farm have been converted to a really high standard by a local developer and are located in a gloriously peaceful location just five minutes’ drive from Yealmpton Village.
“Guelder Rose itself occupies a really lovely position within the development, adjoining fields on one side and with no passing traffic.”