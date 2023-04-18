This stone-built house was once a barn for a baronet’s farm estate - and is now a characterful family home for sale.
The property, in Yealmpton, is “ideal” for those looking for a character home, and sits on the Bowden Farm development.
Bowden Farm was part of the Bowden estate, which was owned by the Copleston family - including multiple Members of Parliament - until 1748, when the estate was sold to William Bastard, a baronet.
Part of the estate was the cider house to the south west, with the cider press having been restored in the 1980s.
The barn itself, which was converted into a home in the early 2000s, likely dates back to the 19th century when the primary Bowden residence was rebuilt.
On the ground floor, a wooden stable door leads into the entrance hallway, which has doors to the double aspect sitting room and the kitchen/dining room, which has a range-style cooker and fitted cupboards.
The first floor landing features a skylight and a large cupboard, and provides access to the two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The master bedroom has a large window overlooking the grounds, complemented by a vaulted ceiling with exposed rafters, fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.
Outside, the west-facing garden has a patio, a lawn and a range of borders, as well as a summerhouse, while the communal ground features more lawns, a mature horse chestnut tree and a parking area.
The property is being sold by estate agent Luscombe Maye for a guide price of £350,000.
Joanna Churchill of Luscombe Maye commented: “Yealmpton is a really thriving and popular village: it’s got great amenities including shops, GP surgery and more.
“There is a strong sense of community here with lots of different societies and groups for different ages and interests from the WI to Men’s shed.
“Bowden Farm is a lovely private enclave situated on the edge of the village, which connects easily to the centre of the village by foot and car.
“This property is ideal for those looking for a village home with character.”