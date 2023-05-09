This “charming” character cottage for sale is more than 300 years old and includes a babbling stream in the garden.
Old Court Farm, in Newton Ferrers, is Grade II listed and dates back to the late 18th century, with notable period features at both the exterior and interior of the property.
Outer features that date to the building’s origins include a slate roof, sash windows and “distinctive” chimney stacks.
The farmhouse was split into two separate homes in the 1980s, creating the property as it is today, a semi-detached cottage.
The large farmhouse kitchen is a central aspect of the home, with flagstone floors, integral appliances, an original fireplace with a wooden mantel and original wooden pegs above, as well as a beamed ceiling and a panelled wooden door with cast iron adornments.
In the sitting room, there is a feature fireplace with a carved wooden surround and a granite hearth, with French doors to the garden and an internal window to the kitchen.
Upstairs, the landing hold a built-in storage cupboard and a built-in linen cupboard, and leads to the primary bedroom, which features a sash window and window seat, an additional built-in cupboard, and an en-suite WC.
Also on this level are two further bedrooms, a bathroom, and access to a loft room with a Velux roof window.
Outside, double wooden gates lead through to a courtyard with a wooden storage shed and a raised flower border.
To the rear, there is a patio sun terrace, a level lawn, a lower sun terrace with a vegetable border and a summerhouse, as well as steps over a natural stream to a garage.
The property is being sold by estate agent Luscombe Maye for a price of £650,000.
The agent commented: “This charming three bedroom home makes up part of the former 18th Century farmhouse and was sensitively converted some years ago.
“The property is beautifully presented and makes a light, comfortable, modern home whilst maintaining all the period character features.
“There is the potential to extend the property by utilising the large attic space, (subject to planning permission).
“The garden is a particular highlight of this delightful cottage. Accessed from French doors onto the sunny terrace, the level lawn is encircled by richly planted borders and leads to a summer house tucked away beside a babbling stream. A single garage and off street parking compliment the property.
“Old Court Farm is situated on Court Road, where a gentle stroll will find you in the hub of the pretty and popular waterside village of Newton Ferrers.”