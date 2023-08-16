A new study has named Devon as one of the most affordable staycation destinations in the UK - with some of the cheapest beer around.
The research, by finance specialists RIFT, analysed a range of factors including the cost of accommodation and an average holiday day out.
Devon ranked as the third least expensive staycation analysed, with Blackpool and the Lake District tying first and Dorset coming in second.
For a day in Devon, including accommodation, a tourist attraction and a meal, the experts estimated that there would be a cost of £228.43.
However, despite being one of the most affordable staycations analysed, Devon’s average costs were usually close to the national average.
In accommodation, the cost of short term rental accommodation such as an AirBnB was estimated to be £148 per day in Devon, while across all destinations there was an average of £146 per day.
For a day out, the research looked at the prices for Babbacombe Model Village, which costs an estimated £65 for a family of four, while the average sits at £63.
Looking at an evening meal of fish and chips, the cost also stays near the average, with an average UK price of £11.19 and Devon’s price being £11.41.
However, there is one area in which Devon’s affordability excels - the cost of a pint.
The average pint, according to the data, costs £4.29, with some regions seeing prices of up to £5.35, while Devon sits comfortably on the cheaper side with a pint of beer costing £3.92, the second cheapest recorded.
Bradley Post, managing director of RIFT, commented: “Pandemic restrictions on travel have long lifted, but this summer Bank Holiday many households will be considering a staycation again this year in order to help keep costs down, whilst also enjoying some of the outstanding spots we have right here on our doorstep - weather permitting, of course.
“However, while a staycation is certainly a great way of cutting travel costs, inflation here in the UK remains high and this is having an impact on the cost of some staycation staples.
“The most mind boggling findings from our latest research is that the cost of a fish and chip supper, traditionally a cheap and cheerful option, now averages £11.19 for a single portion.
“Depending on what you want from a holiday, it pays to do your research and identify which the best options are for accommodation, day trips, food and drink and so on.”